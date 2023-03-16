Find dining, drink and other specials in SLO County

March 16, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.

Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during March at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $60 per person.

First impressions



Marisol grilled oysters with a touch of pineapple and bacon

Pismo Beach clam chowder

Main event



Mushroom bordelaise short ribs and amaretto pan seared jumbo scallops with polenta cake and broccolini

Finale



Acai and lemon sorbet

Call (805) 773-2511 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During March, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Fried goat cheese with a habanero honey sauce

Arugula salad with endives, apples. almonds and burrata cheese

2nd course, choice of one entree



Rib eye steak with prosciutto wrapped asparagus, and baked potato

Seafood risotto – with lobster, crab, pancetta, pea tendrils, oyster mushroom risotto with garlic cream

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Strawberry cheesecake

Blueberry cobbler

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During March, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $60 per person.

1rst course

Carpaccio bruschette – seared filet mignon, arugula, roasted red bell pepper jam, olive oil, balsamic glaze

2nd course



Rib eye and shrimp– grilled 16oz rib eye, shrimp skewer, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, chimichurri sauce

3rd course

Vanilla cream cupcake – chocolate ganache and mixed berries

Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita

Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5, a $10 discount, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Call (805) 365-7045 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Attorney Stew Jenkins in San Luis Obispo

Receive $100 off the price of a new or updated Estate Plan with the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins, with the mention of CalCoastNews, when ordered in March. The plan includes your Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, and Health Care Designation. Gun Trusts, Pet Trusts and Prop 13 assessment Trusts available.

Call Stew Jenkins at (805) 541-5763.

Midstate Waste and North County Recycling, landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.

Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals, already at the best prices in the county.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with pork spareribs at $1.99 a pound, corned beef brisket at $4.99 a pound, and cabbage at 50 cents a pound. Click here for additional weekly special

