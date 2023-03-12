Large mudslide closes road in Atascadero
March 11, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A large mudslide left a portion of Los Altos Road between Highway 41 and San Marcos Road in Atascadero covered in mud on Friday.
Even though a portion of the road is impassable to through traffic, all residents have access to their properties. Because the slide is active, the city is assessing the damage and future plans for debris removal and repair.
City staff is asking motorists to use the following detours:
- San Gabriel Road – Monita Road – Sierra Vista Road – San Marcos Road
- Santa Lucia Road – Laurel Road – Cenegal Road – San Marcos Road
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines