SLO County gas prices rising, but for how long?

March 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County and the rest of the country increased during the past week leading to further sticker shock at the pump. However, the trend could be short-lived as gas demand declines and global costs tumble, according to figures from AAA.

“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased three cents during the past week to $5.15.

The average price of gas in California rose one cent during the past week to $4.91 a gallon. The national average gas price increased seven cents to $3.47 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.88.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.63 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.63 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.67 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.69 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.69 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.69 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.69

