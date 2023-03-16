Mudslide, downed trees close Highway 41 in Atascadero

March 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Highway 41 remains closed in both directions from San Gabriel Road to Los Altos Road in Atascadero because of slide activity, downed trees and electric wires.

The section of road closed during the atmospheric river storm on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to be a long-term closure, according to Caltrans.

Travelers can take Highway 46 or Highway 1 as alternate routes.

Caltrans’ geotechnical team is working to determine the next steps.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the Caltrans District 5 website.

