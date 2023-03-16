Paso Robles man arrested for burglarizing storage units

March 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Tuesday who rented a storage unit before allegedly burglarizing other units at the facility.

After several people reported their storage lockers at a facility on Union Road had been burglarized, the site manager reviewed the on-site surveillance footage and noted a red car on the premises during the thefts. He then linked the car to a gate passcode given to a new tenant.

On Tuesday evening, the manager called police to report the suspected thief was back on the property.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but John James Jenkins Jr. tried to flee, while throwing stolen items out of his car window.

Jenkins was unable to exit the property and gave up. Officers discovered more stolen items and a loaded .40 caliber handgun in Jenkins’ car.

Officers arrested Jenkins and booked him into the SLO County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to

call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

