Paso Robles man arrested for burglarizing storage units
March 16, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Tuesday who rented a storage unit before allegedly burglarizing other units at the facility.
After several people reported their storage lockers at a facility on Union Road had been burglarized, the site manager reviewed the on-site surveillance footage and noted a red car on the premises during the thefts. He then linked the car to a gate passcode given to a new tenant.
On Tuesday evening, the manager called police to report the suspected thief was back on the property.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but John James Jenkins Jr. tried to flee, while throwing stolen items out of his car window.
Jenkins was unable to exit the property and gave up. Officers discovered more stolen items and a loaded .40 caliber handgun in Jenkins’ car.
Officers arrested Jenkins and booked him into the SLO County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to
call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines