Paso Robles candidates split on social justice, discipline

March 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The two candidates for a seat on the Paso Robles school board discussed social justice, safety, discipline and student proficiency in math and English during a candidate forum on Wednesday.

Kenny Enney is a retired Marine Corp intelligence officer and local rancher. Angela Hollander worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse, before retiring and focusing on serving as a community volunteer.

First to speak was Hollander, who discussed the importance of diversity, emotional well being and positive behavioral responses to discipline issues. She also noted the district’s poor testing scores and the need for more support for children between the ages of 3 and 5.

Next, Enney emphasized improving proficiency in math and English through a focus on education rather than social justice. He supports zero tolerance for drugs, gangs and disrespecting teachers.

The SLO County League of Women Voters moderated the forum, asking 29 question of both candidates.

What is the most effective way to support LGBTQ students?

Enney: “LGBTQ students have the same rights as every student. The question really should be what’s the best was to support all students.

“There should not be any division, there should not be any special

colors, there should not be any special groups. This is part of getting back to basic citizenship.

“We used to teach this: E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one, and we used to all have one flag, that’s the inclusivity flag over there in the corner, and that should be everybody’s flag and everybody’s rights should be the same and we should be equally concerned about all students.”

Hollander: “I think our LGBTQ students face a lot of homophobia and challenges in their life and I want to make sure that there’s no room for that on our school campuses.

“Look at the research and data. They are a protected class because we are not to discriminate in this country against race, religion, sexual orientation or gender. So, I just want every child to feel safe so that they can learn and reach their highest potential no matter who they are or who their family is.”

Should school staff respect students’ preferred pronouns?

Enney: “No.”

Hollander: “If they are going through a faze, I don’t have a problem with that.”

Do you support a parent’s right to know about their children’s’ gender issues?

Hollander: “Don’t understand, but hope that parents know everything. As a mandated reporter, if the child is abused I am required to report. If the child’s life is not in danger, yes.”

Enney: “Yes. Very easy answer.”

What age should comprehensive sex education begin?

Hollander: “It is never to early. Don’t keep things away from children.”

Enney: “I think 8th grade, but allow parents to opt in or out.”

How do you keep teachers safe?

Enney: “Make a zero tolerance policy. “If you are disrespectful to a teacher, you are thrown out of class. No warning.”

Hollander: “We have to follow education law. Have a model, positive behavior intervention. You don’t just throw a child out unless one of five: sexual assault, brandishing a weapon. We have a scholarship for kids who have been to juvenile hall. Kids make dumb mistakes.”

What is the cause of low test scores?

Enney: “Low scores stem from a lack of leadership at the top. Make testing a priority, it gets down to holding the students accountable, no social promoting.”

Hollander: “I know our test scores are too low. When they move to sixth grade, provide small focused classes and tutoring.”

The special election is on April 18.

