Central Coast reservoirs show remarkable recovery
March 16, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
After years of critically low-levels at reservoirs, water storage levels throughout the Central Coast have show remarkable recoveries.
In Nov. 2022, most of California was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of March 16, most of the state is no longer in drought, with small portions in moderate and severe drought.
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 108.5%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 89%, SLO and Santa Barbara counties
- Lopez Lake at 90.6%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 95%, Santa Barbara County
- Twitchell Reservoir 59%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 52%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 82%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 35%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 87%, Mariposa County
- Shasta Dam at 70%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 89%, Merced County
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines