Central Coast reservoirs show remarkable recovery

March 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After years of critically low-levels at reservoirs, water storage levels throughout the Central Coast have show remarkable recoveries.

In Nov. 2022, most of California was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of March 16, most of the state is no longer in drought, with small portions in moderate and severe drought.

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 108.5%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 89%, SLO and Santa Barbara counties

Lopez Lake at 90.6%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 95%, Santa Barbara County

Twitchell Reservoir 59%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 52%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 82%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 35%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 87%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 70%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 89%, Merced County

