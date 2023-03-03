San Luis Obispo County specials and deals
March 3, 2023
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.
Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort
Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During March, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.
1rst course, choice of one appetizer
- Fried goat cheese with a habanero honey sauce
- Arugula salad with endives, apples. almonds and burrata cheese
2nd course, choice of one entree
- Rib eye steak with prosciutto wrapped asparagus, and baked potato
- Seafood risotto – with lobster, crab, pancetta, pea tendrils, oyster mushroom risotto with garlic cream
3rd course, choice of one dessert
- Strawberry cheesecake
- Blueberry cobbler
Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Attorney Stew Jenkins in San Luis Obispo
Receive $100 off the price of a new or updated Estate Plan with the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins, with the mention of CalCoastNews, when ordered in March. The plan includes your Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, and Health Care Designation. Gun Trusts, Pet Trusts and Prop 13 assessment Trusts available.
Call Stew Jenkins at (805) 541-5763.
Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo
Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.
- Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99
- Monday – Ninja roll $3.49
- Tuesday – California roll $2.99
- Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99
- Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59
Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.
Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach
Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During March, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $60 per person.
1rst course
- Carpaccio bruschette – seared filet mignon, arugula, roasted red bell pepper jam, olive oil, balsamic glaze
2nd course
- Rib eye and shrimp– grilled 16oz rib eye, shrimp skewer, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, chimichurri sauce
3rd course
- Vanilla cream cupcake – chocolate ganache and mixed berries
Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita
Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5, a $10 discount, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Call (805) 365-7045 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo
Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach
Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during March at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $60 per person.
First impressions
- Marisol grilled oysters with a touch of pineapple and bacon
- Pismo Beach clam chowder
Main event
- Mushroom bordelaise short ribs and amaretto pan seared jumbo scallops with polenta cake and broccolini
Finale
- Acai and lemon sorbet
Call (805) 773-2511 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Midstate Waste and North County Recycling, landscape products
Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.
Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals, already at the best prices in the county.
Ace Auto Care in Atascadero
Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.
Spencer’s Fresh Markets
Make a feast with beef tri-tips at $4.99 a pound, baby back pork ribs at $3.99 a pound, and Roma tomatoes at 99 cents a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.
