SLO County crashes, river rescue, flooding – photos

March 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The latest atmospheric river storm is causing widespread flooding, evacuations, car crashes and a river rescue in San Luis Obispo County.

Firefighters rescue two people from the Salinas River

Paso Robles firefighters rescued two people trapped in the Salinas River on Friday morning. The pair appeared to be camping in the river near the Walgreens shopping center. Video by Glenn O’Hagan.

Rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

A white van drifted off Highway 101 near lower Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, then rolled and the went down an embankment knocking out the windshield and the front bumper. One person was injured in the crash.

Graves, walkways and benches submerged in SLO

Flooding at Silver City in Morro Bay

The entrance to Spanish Springs at Highway 101 in Santa Margarita

Playground in Avila Beach

Postal delivery on San Ramon in Atascadero

Fruit tree falls in Atascader0

Cemetery in San Luis Obispo

Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach

Santa Margarita Creek

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...