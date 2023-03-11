Paul Flores sentenced to 25 to life for Kristin Smart murder

March 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paul Flores, the 46-year-old man found guilty of murdering Kristin Smart in 1996, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday.

During the hearing, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe told Flores he deserved to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Flores is ineligible for early parole and is required to spend at least 25 years in prison.

“Mr. Flores, you have been a cancer to society,” Judge O’Keefe said. “This predatory behavior has spanned your adult life.”

Before Judge O’Keefe sentenced Flores, she denied motions to dismiss the jury verdict and for a new trial.

Flores attorney Robert Sanger filed a second motion for a new trial on Thursday in which he argued that prosecutors possibly did not share evidence that cadaver dogs can alert to vomit. Judge O’Keefe denied the motion because it was based on speculation.

Paul Flores murdered Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Flores helped escort Smart, who was found passed out on a lawn outside the party, back to her dorm room. She was never seen again.

Paul Flores, the primary suspect in the case, was sporting a black eye when interviewed by law enforcement, who determined he lied repeatedly. Even so, it would be years before deputies raided Paul Flores’ home.

During a 2020 raid of Paul Flores’ San Pedro home, deputies discovered multiple rape videos with titles including, “Drugged and raped while passed out” and “Blonde high school girl in skirt gets raped.” Investigators also found two bottles of date rape drugs in Flores’ home, prosecutors said.

In a file labeled “practice,” Paul Flores stored homemade rape videos of himself having sex and sodomizing women. Deputies arrested Flores in April 2021.

