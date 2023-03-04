SLO County household bills 33% higher than national average

March 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Household bills in San Luis Obispo County are 33.1% higher than the United States average, according to data compiled by the bill management service Doxo.

The average SLO County household pays $2,724 per month in bills. The bills Doxo included in its data set are for rent, mortgages, auto loans, utilities, auto insurance, cable and satellite, health insurance, mobile phones, life insurance, alarm and security.

SLO County ranks as the 19th most expensive out of California’s 58 counties. Household bills in SLO County, which average $32,693 a year, account for 42 percent of an average annual household income of $77,850.

The average monthly mortgage and rent payments in SLO County are significantly higher than the respective national averages. The average mortgage payment in SLO County is $2,292, compared to a national average of $1,321. The average rent in SLO County is $1,669, compared to a national average of $1,191.

Monthly utilities bills in SLO County, which average $347, are slightly lower than the national average of $351.

In California, Marin County has the highest average household bills total, $3,897. Del Norte County has the lowest average household bills total, $1,725.

Among SLO County cities, Morro Bay has the highest household bills average, while Paso Robles has the lowest. Doxo left Pismo Beach out of its report.

The following are the average household bill totals for the six SLO County cities that appeared in the survey:

Morro Bay – $2,900

Arroyo Grande – $2,852

San Luis Obispo – $2,824

Grover Beach – $2,635

Atascadero – $2,628

Paso Robles – $2,559

Loading...