SLO County under wind and flood advisories

March 9, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County will be under a flood watch and wind advisory on Thursday afternoon as another atmospheric river is expected to drench the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is slated to bring strong winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday and expected to end by by noon on Monday. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

With the rain and winds, trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are likely.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be common with 5 to 10 inches expected in the northwest portion of the county. Those living in areas prone to flooding such as Oceano, Cambria, Avila Beach and Santa Margarita should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 8, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 24.61 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 22.97 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 34.89 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 26.86 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 26.83 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 20.44 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Rocky Butte – 70.01 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 28.19 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 23.18 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 36.17 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 16.30 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 25.84 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Loading...