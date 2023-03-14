Teen arrested for Halloween shooting in Shandon

March 14, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old man on Monday for shooting a 15-year-old boy on Halloween last year in Shandon.

The Halloween night shooting is believed to have been gang related, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim survived the shooting.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street near N. 3rd Street. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the 15-year-old in the street with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The teen was alert and talking. Deputies provided first aid, after which a helicopter airlifted the boy to a local hospital.

Following the shooting, the suspect reportedly ran toward the river. Deputies search for hours, but they failed to locate the gunman.

Eventually, investigators identified Jesus Angel Contreras, 19, of Shandon as the suspect. Deputies obtained a warrant for Contreras and arrested him without incident on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

Deputies booked Contreras in SLO County Jail with his bail set at $160,000. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

