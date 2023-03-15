Wrong-way DUI driver arrested for DUI after fatal Paso Robles crash

March 15, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Investigators have determined the driver who went the wrong way on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Tuesday night and killed a person was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Alvaro Alvizo Diaz, 38, of Ventura was driving a black Nissan sedan eastbound on Wellsona Road approaching Highway 101 at approximately 11:18 p.m. Diaz turned onto southbound Highway 101 traveling in the wrong direction, according to the CHP.

Diaz was traveling at about 65 mph northbound in a southbound lane when he crashed his sedan into an oncoming white Ford pickup truck.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and tried to treat the driver of the pickup truck, Isaldo Arellano Santiago, 38, of Oxnard. Santiago died at the scene of the crash.

Diaz suffered major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. CHP officers placed Diaz under arrest, and law enforcement accompanied him to the hospital.

A passenger in Diaz’s car, 47-year-old Leopoldo Martinez of Ventura, complained of pain and received treatment at the scene. Martinez refused to be transported to the hospital.

The CHP is still investigating the crash.

Loading...