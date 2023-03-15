Is Wade Horton’s job on the chopping block?

March 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A new majority on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will likely determine the fate of County Administrative Officer Wade Horton during a closed session meeting on March 21.

The meeting agenda refers to an “annual performance evaluation” of Horton. However, this is the first performance review scheduled since he was appointed as head of the county in 2017. County officials are not disclosing which county supervisor requested the review.

Under Government Code section 54957, during the evaluation the supervisors can discipline or dismiss Horton.

At the time of Horton’s appointment, Supervisor Bruce Gibson wanted a different applicant to win the appointment. At the same time, Supervisor Debbie Arnold was promoting a third choice. In the end, the board voted 5-0 to appoint Horton, a second choice for both Gibson and Arnold.

While supervisors are tasked with making policy and management decisions thorough a board majority, Gibson has a history of violating rules regarding directly managing county staff.

In 2009, CalCoastNews exclusively reported that former county administrator David Edge was on paid leave because of sexual misconduct.

Gibson then determined he could take the reins as acting county administrator while also serving on the board of supervisors. However, after CalCoastNews asked county council about the California Government Code prohibiting elected officials from personally directing staff, Gibson was removed as acting county administrator.

With a new board majority, Gibson likely has the votes to replace Horton with someone more likely to promote his agenda.

Loading...