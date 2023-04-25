Bicyclist killed in crash in SLO identified as Cal Poly student
April 25, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police identified the 20-year-old bicyclist who died following a crash with a truck on Friday as Cal Poly student Sean Ogawa Hillman of Seattle.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported the crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fredericks Street, according to the SLO Police Department. Responders transported the bicyclist to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
Detectives are investigating the crash. Police request that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information contact Sgt. Stradley at (805) 781-7312.
