Driver dies after truck plunges off cliff, into river northeast of Santa Maria

April 25, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The driver of a pickup truck died after driving off Highway 166 northeast of Santa Maria Monday morning and plunging about 300 feet into the Cuyama River.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the pickup truck went off the side of a cliff west of the rock front off-highway vehicle area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The truck came to a rest in the Cuyama River, and emergency responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Rescue workers recovered the body of the driver. The CHP is investigating the crash.

