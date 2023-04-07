Developmentally disabled man missing from rural Arroyo Grande
April 6, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing developmentally disabled man who was last seen walking away from a residential care facility in rural Arroyo Grande.
At about 6 p.m. on Thursday, 52-year-old Daniel Fisher was last seen leaving a residential care facility in the 2100 block of Lopez Drive in Arroyo Grande and then getting into a white Dodge panel van. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts and blue tennis shoes.
Fisher is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has a shaved head. He is known to frequent the Five Cities area.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on Fishers whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.
