Developmentally disabled man missing from rural Arroyo Grande

April 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing developmentally disabled man who was last seen walking away from a residential care facility in rural Arroyo Grande.

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday, 52-year-old Daniel Fisher was last seen leaving a residential care facility in the 2100 block of Lopez Drive in Arroyo Grande and then getting into a white Dodge panel van. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts and blue tennis shoes.

Fisher is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has a shaved head. He is known to frequent the Five Cities area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Fishers whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

