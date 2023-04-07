Man arrested for robbery, assault in San Luis Obispo

April 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Police arrested a man accused of robbing and assaulting another homeless man off Marsh Street near the Toro Street Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a 21-year-old man was on the bank of San Luis Obispo Creek when 35-year-old Omar Justo, who had a nearby encampment, approached him and demanded his backpack. After the victim dropped his backpack, Justo threatened to kill and sexually assault him.

Justo then punched and kicked the victim, dragged him into the creek, prevented him from climbing out of the water, and threw large rocks striking him on the torso. The victim was able to flee to the opposite side of the creek and to a nearby business to request help.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located Justo in the area where the assault had taken place and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping and committing a felony while out on release.

In June 2022, Justo was arrested for a robbery and assault at a homeless encampment near the Highway 101 and Madonna Road interchange, but was released from custody on January 18 on the Post Arraignment Monitoring Program, while awaiting trial.

