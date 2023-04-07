One person killed, one injured in crash on Highway 166
April 7, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
One person was killed and another critically injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch on Friday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported the collision in Santa Barbara County near the San Luis Obispo County line. CHP officers arrived to find a silver pickup had plunged approximately 300 feet down an embankment.
One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their name is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.
Emergency personnel airlifted one person in critical condition to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.
CalCoastNews will provide further information on this fatal crash after it is made available.
