Enney wins Paso Robles school board election

April 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Leading by more than 1,000 votes, Kenney Enney has won a seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board, according to election results released Friday afternoon.

“I am looking forward to getting back on the board, and to turn the district around with a focus on academic performance,” Enney said.

Enney received 6,524 votes, or 54.42%, while Hollander pulled in 5,464 votes, or 45.57%. There are still 96 ballots with questionable signatures and ballots received through Monday to be counted.

After Enney was appointed to the school district board in Oct. 2022, he discovered a school online page for LBGTQ students having issues included a link to a chatroom where adults discussed sex. He asked the district to take down the link and then asked law enforcement to investigate.

Shortly afterwards, Carey Alvord, who works in the office that provided the questionable link, organized a petition drive to oust Enney from the board, after voicing concerns over divisiveness in the district. Several signers of the petition condemned Enney on social media for sharing a link that allegedly included criticisms of the trans community on a social media page.

After 512 signatures were validated, Enney was removed from the school board and the special election was scheduled at an estimated cost of $493,000 to the school district.

Angry over the money spent on the election, more than a dozen voters wrote nasty comments about the special election, while voting for neither candidate.

