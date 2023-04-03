Fire breaks out at Los Osos sushi restaurant
April 3, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire broke out at a sushi restaurant in Los Osos Sunday evening, resulting in minimal damage.
A caller reported the fire shortly after 8 p.m. at Kuma, located at 2011 10th Street, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Firefighters stayed at the scene for a total of two hours and 14 minutes. There were no reports of any injuries.
The Tribune reports the fire started in a smoker and spread into a wall.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines