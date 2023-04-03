Fire breaks out at Los Osos sushi restaurant

April 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire broke out at a sushi restaurant in Los Osos Sunday evening, resulting in minimal damage.

A caller reported the fire shortly after 8 p.m. at Kuma, located at 2011 10th Street, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for a total of two hours and 14 minutes. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Tribune reports the fire started in a smoker and spread into a wall.

