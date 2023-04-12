Lawsuit seeks to shutdown Diablo Canyon power plant

April 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to stop PG&E from continuing to operate Diablo Canyon Power Plant in Avila Beach past 2025.

In 2016, Friends of the Earth and PG&E agreed in a contract that Diablo Canyon would close by 2025. This was in exchange for Friends of the Earth dropping a lawsuit over environmental and public safety concerns at the plant.

Last month, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) determined PG&E could continue operating Diablo Canyon past 2025 while the utility works through the relicensing process.

Friends of the Earth responded with a lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. The suit asks the court to order the utility to abide by the 2016 agreement and shut the plant down by 2025.

“Contracts simply don’t vanish into thin air,” said Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth. “Yet ever since California passed legislation supporting Diablo Canyon’s extension, PG&E has been acting as if our contract has disappeared. Setting aside the agreement to retire Diablo, there are myriad legal prerequisites for extending operations of a nuclear power plant, including federal decisions that states cannot dictate.

“We hope our litigation can push PG&E to reconsider its potential breach and uphold its obligations, including preparing for the agreed-upon retirement.”

Friend of the Earth is represented by attorneys at Briscoe Ivester & Bazel LLP.

After agreeing to shut down the nuclear power plant in 2025, PG&E received backing from both federal and state officials to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians electric reliability.

PG&E needs to obtain license renewals from the NRC, as well as regulatory approval from other federal and state agencies in order to keep operating the plant past 2025. A regulation, however, requires nuclear power plants to file renewal applications at least five years before their existing license is set to expire.

PG&E requested an exemption to the regulation, which the NRC approved last month.

PG&E is planning to file a new license renewal application by the end of 2023, while it continues to operate under the existing licenses.

