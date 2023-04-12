Atascadero water company seeking 25% rate increase

April 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to deal with rising costs and the need for capital improvements, the Atascadero Mutual Water Company is proposing a 25% increase in water rates for 2024 and then 4% each year after that.

At its meeting on the afternoon of April 12, the water company’s board is scheduled to discuss the proposed rate increase. A portion of the increase is slated to be used to offset increased costs for electricity, natural gas and health insurance.

In addition, the largest increase in costs is related to the construction of a treatment plant to remove polyfluoroalkyl substances, as required by the California State Water Resources Control Board. It is estimated the facility will cost approximately $15 million to construct.

The increase is expected to raise the average cost to a single-family home in Atascadero from $59 to $73.50 per month.

