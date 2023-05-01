One person killed, one wounded in Lompoc shooting

April 30, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A suspect or suspects shot and killed one person and wounded another in Lompoc early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a 911 caller reported a domestic violence incident at a residence on the 1600 block of W. Pine Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, a neighbor reported seeing a gunshot victim on his porch.

Officers found one deceased victim and another person with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders transported the wounded victim to the hospital for treatment.

Police took one suspect into custody. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Loading...