Santa Maria man accused of threatening to shoot people

April 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Police arrested a Santa Maria man on Saturday who allegedly threatened to shoot two people on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported a man with a firearm in the 700 block of E. Meehan Street. Officers then determined 30-year-old Eric Locksley had pointed a firearm at two people at close range and threatened to kill them, before leaving the area.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for Locksley and a search warrant for his home, officers raided Locksley’s residence at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Officers arrested Locksley and his acquaintance, 30-year-old Rafael Lua Valencia, during the raid.

Officers booked Locksley in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and for making criminal threats. Valencia was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for resisting a police officer out of Yuba County.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Santiago at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1362.

