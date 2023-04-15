Santa Maria man accused of threatening to shoot people
April 15, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Police arrested a Santa Maria man on Saturday who allegedly threatened to shoot two people on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, a caller reported a man with a firearm in the 700 block of E. Meehan Street. Officers then determined 30-year-old Eric Locksley had pointed a firearm at two people at close range and threatened to kill them, before leaving the area.
After obtaining an arrest warrant for Locksley and a search warrant for his home, officers raided Locksley’s residence at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Officers arrested Locksley and his acquaintance, 30-year-old Rafael Lua Valencia, during the raid.
Officers booked Locksley in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and for making criminal threats. Valencia was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for resisting a police officer out of Yuba County.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Santiago at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1362.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines