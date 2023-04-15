UCSB student dies from fentanyl exposure at Deltopia

April 15, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A UC Santa Barbara student died this week after reportedly being exposed to fentanyl at last weekend’s Deltopia event in Isla Vista.

Jude Quirinale, a third-year physics student from Monterey, suffered an overdose during the annual unsanctioned event that takes place along Del Playa Drive. Quirinale’s family says the UCSB student was drugged at a party.

“He was laced with fentanyl and died almost instantly but was resuscitated by emergency services and brought to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” Aidan Quirinale, Jude Quirinale’s brother, stated on a GoFundMe page launched earlier this week. “Our family is told there is no way of bringing him back due to the fact he was without a heartbeat for 20 minutes. So he’s been on life support for a couple days and we have to take him off the respirator as we feel it’s best for his suffering.”

Jude Quirinale died on Wednesday from a multiple substance overdose, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located Quirinale after responding to a medical emergency involving an unconscious person in the 800 block of Camino Del Sur at 5:45 p.m. on April 8, sheriff’s officials say. Paramedics then transported Quirinale to the hospital, where he died four days later.

