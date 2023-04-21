SLO City Council approves plan calling for 500 new downtown apartments

April 21, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

In an effort to boost the business climate in downtown SLO, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that calls for constructing 500 new apartment units in the downtown over the next five years. [KSBY]

The plan, modeled after a similar ordinance adopted by the city of Santa Barbara in 2013, envisions converting empty office space into apartments. SLO’s ordinance calls for the construction of a combined total of 500 new studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom apartments by the end of 2028.

City officials intend for more residents to live in downtown San Luis Obispo and for businesses in the area to be less dependent on tourism. But, there are concerns about parking and affordability, SLO Community Development Housing Coordinator Kyle Bell said.

There will be no affordable housing requirements for the 500 apartment units that will be built downtown. The city, though, will prohibit the new units from being used as short-term rentals.

Officials have yet to approve any individual developments as part of the plan. It is unclear when construction may begin.

