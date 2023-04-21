San Luis Obispo City Council suspends natural gas ban

April 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to suspend its natural gas ban for new construction after three federal appellate court judges ruled an identical ban in Berkeley is not legal.

After voting to ban gas appliances in 2019, worried about legal issues the SLO City Council dropped the ban. In 2020, the council voted to provide incentives for developers who built all-electric structures, but only about half chose the incentives.

Then in 2022, the council decided to copy Berkeley and ban natural gas lines to new construction, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

During Tuesday’s meeting, SLO City Attorney Christine Dietrick said she was disappointed in the judges’ ruling

“Obviously a really disheartening and unfortunate decision for the city at the end of a long implementation period and a really successful implementation and stride towards our climate reduction goals,” Dietrick said. She then suggested Berkeley could request a stay or ask for a review by the full 11 judge panel.

The council directed Dietrick to find out how Berkeley plans to move forward, before voting to suspend the natural gas ban.

