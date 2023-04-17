SLO County gas prices increasing, find the lowest prices

April 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County and the rest of the country increased this week as the price of crude oil crosses $80 a barrel, according to AAA.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in SLO County rose three cents during the past week to $5.16.

During the same time period, the average price of gas in California increased three cents to $4.91 a gallon. The national average gas price rose seven cents to $3.67 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.87.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.67 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.67 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.69 Gill’s liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.69 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.69 KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.77 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.79 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.79 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.79 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.79

