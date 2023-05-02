Car slams into semi-truck in San Luis Obispo
May 1, 2023
By JoSH FRIEDMAN
A driver slammed into the back of a semi-truck in San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon, causing major damage to the person’s car.
The driver of a sedan drovw into the back of the truck on south Higuera Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
No one was injured in the crash.
“Today’s reminder to pay your full attention to driving when behind the wheel,” officers said in a social media post.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines