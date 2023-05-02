Wade Horton picks up assistant Santa Barbara County administrator position

May 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo County Chief Administrative Officer Wade Horton picked up the assistant executive officer position for Santa Barbara County, CEO Mona Miyasato announced today.

Horton resigned his SLO County executive officer position in March amid an evaluation request. Two member of the new majority on the Board of Supervisors called for a performance review of Horton in early March.

Horton is slated to begin working for Santa Barbara County on May 15. His duties will include overseeing departments that provide key community services and leading priority initiatives requiring interdepartmental collaboration.

“I am thrilled to be adding Mr. Horton to my executive team,” Miyasato said. “He is a proven leader, collaborator and community builder, with a heart and passion for public service. He has the depth of experience, skill and courage we need to improve and transform county government in a post-pandemic world.”

Horton, who was selected after a nationwide search, will assume duties currently performed by Assistant County Executive Officer Jeff Frapwell, who will transition to part-time this summer and focus on key projects. Horton is a registered Civil Engineer with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from California Polytechnic State University.

