Man critically injured in house fire in Santa Barbara

May 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A man is in critical condition after firefighters responded to a home fire in Santa Barbara early Monday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a caller reported the fire at a home on the 500 block of Halkirk Street. Firefighter arrived to find two women were able to get out of the home uninjured.

Inside the home, firefighters found an unconscious man. Responders performed CPR and transported the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

