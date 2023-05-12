Elderly man killed in ATV crash near Lopez Lake

May 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An elderly man died in an ATV crash several miles east of Lopez Lake on Wednesday. [Tribune]

Shortly before 4 p.m., the man was riding in the Hi Mountain Road area. His ATV went off the road, into a ditch and rolled over, according to the CHP.

It is unclear what caused the man to lose control of the ATV. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

