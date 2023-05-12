Enney back on Paso Robles school board, detractor resigns

May 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Kenney Enney was sworn in during a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board meeting on Tuesday, the second time he has taken the oath in less than seven months.

A crowd of Enney supporters cheered as he joined the board. Enney reiterated his plans to improve test scores and to hold students accountable.

“My intent for the next couple of weeks is is to force the board to make decisions on things they are avoiding,” Enney told CalCoastNews. “The parental rights is one and ending social promotion is another.”

The district board of trustees selected Enney in Oct. 2022 to replace Chris Bausch, who resigned in order to take a seat on the Paso Robles City Council. Shortly afterwards, he voiced concerns over an online page for LBGTQ students which included a link to a chatroom where adults discussed sex.

Shortly afterwards, Carey Alvord, who works in the office that provided the questionable link, organized a successful petition drive to oust Enney from the board with claims Enney had criticized the trans community on a social media page.

During the special election that followed, Enney received 54.29% of the vote.

Shortly afterwards, Alvord resigned from the school district effective June 30.

The county estimated the special election will cost the school district $493,000. The final cost has not yet been determined.

