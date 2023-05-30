Guilty plea reveals details of Atascadero teen’s death

May 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday morning to selling the fentanyl that caused the death of an Atascadero teen.

In a plea agreement reached May 24, Timothy Clark Wolfe, 25, of Paso Robles Wolfe admits that he knowingly and intentionally sold fentanyl to 19-year-old Emilio Velci of Atascadero, who later died from an overdose. Wolfe also admits to deceiving Velci.

At a Paso Robles restaurant on March 5, 2020, Wolfe overheard Velci discussing Xanax. Wolfe, a drug dealer, approached Velci and offered to sell him Oxycodone. Wolfe then gave Velci his Snapchat username to arrange a future sale.

Three days later, Velci and Wolfe met outside the same restaurant where Wolfe sold Velci three blue pills he claimed were percocet for $75. The pills, however, contained fentanyl.

While driving home from the restaurant with his brother, Velsi took one of the pills. Later that night, the brothers and a roommate were watching a movie when Velsi passed out.

The next morning, the roommates discovered Velsi had died during the night.

In 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles indicted Wolfe for second-degree murder, which if found guilty he would have faced a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Wolfe, however, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, which has a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7. He remains out of jail on $150,000 bail.

