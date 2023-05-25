Headless body from 1997 identified as Santa Barbara man

May 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After 26 year, investigators identified a decapitated, handless and footless body discovered in Marshall County, Alabama as a 20-year-old man from Santa Barbara.

Through improved DNA technology and genealogical research, investigators identified the body as Jefferey Douglas Kimzy. No one ever reported Kimzy as missing.

On April 15, 1997, a teen found Kimzy’s partially discomposed body in a wooded area. It appeared he had been stabbed or shot, and then someone went to great lengths to hide his identity.

Investigators have identified persons of interest involved in Kimzy’s murder and are actively pursuing those leads, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

