Hiker airlifted off Bishop Peak in SLO

May 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A helicopter airlifted a hiker off Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.

The hiker became stuck in rocks on top of the Bishop Peak Trail at about 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Rescue crews and firefighters hiked up the mountain to locate the person.

Medical personnel assessed the hiker, and a Santa Barbara County helicopter airlifted the person to a hospital. It is unclear what, if any, injuries the hiker suffered.

