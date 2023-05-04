Hiker airlifted off Bishop Peak in SLO
May 3, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A helicopter airlifted a hiker off Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.
The hiker became stuck in rocks on top of the Bishop Peak Trail at about 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Rescue crews and firefighters hiked up the mountain to locate the person.
Medical personnel assessed the hiker, and a Santa Barbara County helicopter airlifted the person to a hospital. It is unclear what, if any, injuries the hiker suffered.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines