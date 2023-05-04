Newsom reverses parole for Atascadero woman who killed CHP officer

May 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday reversed the parole of an Atascadero woman who struck and killed a CHP officer, for which a jury convicted her of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

At 22 years old, Kaylee Weisenberg crashed into and killed CHP Officer Bret Oswald while driving on South River Road. In Aug. 2011, the jury concluded that Weisenberg was under the influence of methamphetamine when she crossed a double yellow line and hit Oswald, who was attending to a disabled vehicle.

In April 2012, a judge sentenced Weisenberg to 15 years to life in prison. At the time of her sentencing, individuals convicted of murder received no “good time” credits. Hence, Weisenberg was required to serve every day of 15 years prior to even being considered for parole.

But in 2016, voters passed Proposition 57, which provides individuals convicted of violent crimes, such as murder, up to a 33% reduction in their sentence. Late last year, Weisenberg was granted parole after serving only 12 years for her murder conviction.

Members of Officer Oswald’s family including his widow, sister and parents attended Weisenberg’s parole hearing by video and strongly objected to her parole.

A San Luis Obispo County deputy district attorney represented the office at the hearing and voiced a forceful objection to the release of Weisenberg based on the serious nature of the crime and continued danger to the community should she be released.

After Weisenberg was granted parole, the district attorney’s office sought a reversal of the parole board decision.

On Wednesday, in a letter announcing his reversal of the decision, Newsom said he gave weight to Weisenberg’s adverse childhood experiences, as well as that Weisenberg made efforts to improve herself in prison. But, Weisenberg has a history of substance use that began when she was 12 years old and progressed over time.

During her parole hearing, Weisenberg admitted that she regularly drove on a suspended license and under the influence of methamphetamine, alcohol and Xanax.

“I have concluded that Ms. Weisenberg must do additional work to further develop the tools that she will need before she can be safely released,” Newsom stated in his decision reversing Weisenberg’s parole. “I encourage Ms. Weisenberg to focus on deepening her skills to manage her risk factor for substance abuse relapse, including further developing her insight into her triggers for substance abuse.”

SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow issued a statement thanking Newsom for keeping Weisenberg behind bars.

“I am grateful for Governor Newsom’s decision to reverse the Board of Parole Hearings’ decision,” Dow said. “We agree with the Governor’s conclusion that Weisenberg currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”

