Man killed in crash on Highway 46 at Cholame ‘Y’

May 31, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Northern California man was killed in a crash at the Cholame “Y” in northeastern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Kayleigh Pearson, 37, of Hanford was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer eastbound on Highway 46, approaching Highway 41. Jesse Moore, 31, of Gilroy was driving a 2006 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 46 and, too, approaching Highway 41.

For an unknown reason, Pearson failed to yield to oncoming traffic and then turned into the path of Moore’s RAV4, according to the CHP. The Explorer collided with the RAV4.

After a brief delay, emergency personnel extricated Moore from his SUV. A helicopter airlifted Moore to Twin Cities Community hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Both Kayleigh Pearson and her passenger, 47-year-old Emma Pearson, sustained minor injuries in the crash. They declined to be transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drug impairment factored into the collision. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

