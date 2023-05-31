U.S. Census reveals largest racial groups in each Central Coast County
May 31, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The Central Coast of California has an almost even number of Hispanic people and white people, according to data the U.S. Census Bureau released last week. The data also includes information on income, housing and nation of origin.
Of the four counties that comprise the Central Coast – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Ventura – Hispanic people are the largest racial group in only Monterey County. SLO County has the highest percentage of white people.
Santa Barbara County
- American Indian and Alaska Native: 9,633 – 2.1%
- Asian 26,549 – 5.9%
- Black or African American: 7,374 – 1.6%
- Hispanic or Latino: 210,584 – 47%
- White: 224,748 – 50.1%
Total Population: 448,229
San Luis Obispo County
- American Indian and Alaska Native: 3,159 – 1.1%
- Asian 10,402 – 3.7%
- Black or African American: 4,610 – 1.6%
- Hispanic or Latino: 67,921 – 24%
- White: 198,338 – 70.2%
Total Population: 282,424
Monterey County
- American Indian and Alaska Native: 12,781 – .3%
- Asian 26,680 – 6.1%
- Black or African American: 9,943 – 2.3%
- Hispanic or Latino: 265,321 – 60.4%
- White: 158,879 – 36.2%
Total Population: 439,035
Ventura County
- American Indian and Alaska Native: 14,573 – 1.7%
- Asian 64,923 – 7.7%
- Black or African American: 15,330 – 1.8%
- Hispanic or Latino: 365,285 – 43.3%
- White: 428,677 – 50.8%
Total Population: 439,035
Researchers also found that Ventura County residents have the highest medium income, while San Luis Obispo County residents have the lowest on the Central Coast. SLO County residents have the highest rate of home ownership.
Santa Barbara County
Medium annual household income – $84,846
Home ownership rate – 51.9%
Medium monthly gross rent – $1,859
Foreign born residents – 22.1%
San Luis Obispo County
Medium annual household income – $80,615
Home ownership rate – 63.3%
Medium monthly gross rent – $1,716
Foreign born residents – 9.9%
Monterey County
Medium annual household income – $82,163
Home ownership rate – 50.9%
Medium monthly gross rent – $1,767
Foreign born residents – 29%
Ventura County
Medium annual household income – $96,454
Home ownership rate – 65.2%
Medium monthly gross rent – $2,032
Foreign born residents – 21.8%
