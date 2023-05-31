U.S. Census reveals largest racial groups in each Central Coast County

May 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Central Coast of California has an almost even number of Hispanic people and white people, according to data the U.S. Census Bureau released last week. The data also includes information on income, housing and nation of origin.

Of the four counties that comprise the Central Coast – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Ventura – Hispanic people are the largest racial group in only Monterey County. SLO County has the highest percentage of white people.

Santa Barbara County

American Indian and Alaska Native: 9,633 – 2.1%

Asian 26,549 – 5.9%

Black or African American: 7,374 – 1.6%

Hispanic or Latino: 210,584 – 47%

White: 224,748 – 50.1%

Total Population: 448,229

San Luis Obispo County

American Indian and Alaska Native: 3,159 – 1.1%

Asian 10,402 – 3.7%

Black or African American: 4,610 – 1.6%

Hispanic or Latino: 67,921 – 24%

White: 198,338 – 70.2%

Total Population: 282,424

Monterey County

American Indian and Alaska Native: 12,781 – .3%

Asian 26,680 – 6.1%

Black or African American: 9,943 – 2.3%

Hispanic or Latino: 265,321 – 60.4%

White: 158,879 – 36.2%

Total Population: 439,035

Ventura County

American Indian and Alaska Native: 14,573 – 1.7%

Asian 64,923 – 7.7%

Black or African American: 15,330 – 1.8%

Hispanic or Latino: 365,285 – 43.3%

White: 428,677 – 50.8%

Total Population: 439,035

Researchers also found that Ventura County residents have the highest medium income, while San Luis Obispo County residents have the lowest on the Central Coast. SLO County residents have the highest rate of home ownership.

Santa Barbara County

Medium annual household income – $84,846

Home ownership rate – 51.9%

Medium monthly gross rent – $1,859

Foreign born residents – 22.1%

San Luis Obispo County

Medium annual household income – $80,615

Home ownership rate – 63.3%

Medium monthly gross rent – $1,716

Foreign born residents – 9.9%

Monterey County

Medium annual household income – $82,163

Home ownership rate – 50.9%

Medium monthly gross rent – $1,767

Foreign born residents – 29%

Ventura County

Medium annual household income – $96,454

Home ownership rate – 65.2%

Medium monthly gross rent – $2,032

Foreign born residents – 21.8%

