Pathogen from Santa Barbara County infects 90% of pot grows

May 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

An infectious pathogen expected to cause billions of dollars in damage to California’s cannabis industry was initially found to have infected plants at a Santa Barbara County pot farm. [SFGATE]

Currently, scientists believe the pathogen is present in more than 90% of the state’s pot farms. Hop-latent viroid, or HLVd, grows unnoticed until shortly before the harvest.

Infected plants then shrivel losing as much as 30% of plant weight. In addition, the pathogen also reduces the level of THC, the intoxicant in pot, greatly reducing the value of the crop.

In 2018, scientists sampled plants at a farm in Santa Barbara County and found that both symptomatic and non-symptomatic plants tested positive for the pathogen. HLVd is now spreading globally.

Early testing can help growers remove infected plants from their farms.

