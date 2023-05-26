SLO officers searching for suspects who attacked cacti outside restaurant
May 26, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for a pair of suspects who attacked cacti and planters outside a downtown SLO restaurant this week, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.
“Late Wednesday night, two people went full ninja on the cactus and planters in the courtyard adjacent to Seeds on Court Street,” police stated in a social media post.
The police department is circulating surveillance footage of the incident. Officials request that anyone who can identify the suspects call Officer Cox at (805) 594-8019.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines