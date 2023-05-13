Intruder wakes woman in SLO, man fondles student at Cal Poly

May 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police are warning the public to keep their doors and windows locked after a woman woke up to an intruder in her home, while Cal Poly officers are warning women of a man who allegedly fondled a student in a campus garage.

On Monday at about 3:30 a.m., a man removed a screen from an opened kitchen window and crawled into an apartment on Casa Street. He opened the woman’s bedroom door, waking her up.

She screamed at him and told him to get out. After about 10 seconds, he closed the bedroom door and left the apartment.

The woman called 911, but the intruder was gone when officers arrived.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, a man allegedly slapped a student’s butt four times in the Cal Poly Grand Street parking structure. He commented on the student’s body before asking for her number.

The 20 to 30-year-old suspect then ran off.

