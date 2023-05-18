Plane headed to Paso Robles makes emergency landing

May 17, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A plane headed for Paso Robles made an emergency landing south of King City Wednesday morning.

While en route to Paso Robles, the plane suffered catastrophic engine failure, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. The pilots of the plane turned back in an attempt to land at the King City Airport, but they were unable to make it.

The pilots located an agricultural field and managed to make a safe emergency landing there. No one suffered injuries during the landing.

Loading...