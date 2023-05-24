Security finds loaded firearm in carry-on bag at airport
May 24, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded firearm onto a plane at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport on Tuesday morning.
During screening of carry-on bags, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. Local law enforcement then escorted the passenger, who was ticketed for travel to Phoenix, out of the airport.
The firearm, a loaded 9 mm Beretta 92FS, was in the man’s carry-on bag, along with a magazine loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.
“Today’s firearm discovery illustrates why TSA officers must remain vigilant as they screen one bag, one passenger at a time,” said Anita Minaei, TSA federal security director at the Santa Barbara Airport.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines