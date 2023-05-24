Inmate released early from SLO County Jail, arrested the same day

May 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate who was released early last week is already back behind bars.

On the morning of May 18, after spending less than four months in jail for burglary, grand theft and attempted robbery, 29-year-old James Delles was set free. He then made his way to the Smart & Final in San Luis Obispo, where he allegedly stole alcohol.

Less than 13 hours later, a California Highway Patrol officer booked Delles back in the SLO County Jail, this time on a drunk in public charge. He was released the next day.

Delles went back to the Smart & Final on May 20, but was told he was no longer allowed in the store. Undeterred, Delles walked to the alcohol section, shoved an assistant manager who attempted to block his access to the liquor bottles, grabbed a 750 ml bottle of rum and fled the store.

SLO police officers arrested Delles, who had already consumed more than half the bottle of rum, and booked him in the SLO County Jail on a robbery charge. Delles is currently on probation regarding two previous burglary convictions.

Delles’ criminal history spans seven states: New York, Virginia, Nevada, North Carolina, Colorado and California.

In Jan. 2022, a judge sentenced Delles to 60 days in jail for a burglary in Sacramento. Then in Oct. 2022, Delles was charged with vandalism, obstruction and battery on a peace officer in San Bernardino.

On Jan. 30, 2023, a security camera recorded Delles burglarizing Blakeslee & Blakeslee, a financial service business on Marsh Street in SLO. The next day, Delles attempted to forcefully take a cell phone from former California State Representative Sam Blakeslee, who had tracked down the thief.

After Delles pled no contest to charges of burglary, grand theft and attempted robbery, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office asked Judge Barry LaBarbera to sentence the repeat offender to prison for the maximum sentence permitted under the law.

Judge LaBarbera, however, sentenced Delles to 270 days in the county jail followed by three years probation.

Delles was released after serving half his sentence on the morning of May 18. Officers arrested him on the evening of May 18 for drunk in public, and released him on May 19. Officers arrested him on May 20, for robbery. He is currently being held without bail.

