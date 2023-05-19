SLO police searching for prowler and man with stolen credit cards

May 19, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at Target on Wednesday and another man who had been spotted prowling through neighborhoods.

Police are circulating a photo of the man and the gold Chevrolet Tahoe he drove to Target. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to call Officer Parsons at (805) 594-8072.

Detectives are also investigating several recent reports of a prowler in neighborhoods near Cal Poly. The suspected prowler is believed to frequent the Front Porch, a student coffee house where everything is free. The coffee shop is located adjacent to Cal Poly on Foothill Boulevard.

Detectives would like to interview him. They are asking anyone who sees him to call (805) 781-7312 and provide his location.

