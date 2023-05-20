Suspects beat and rob victims in Atascadero, arrested

May 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police arrested two men who beat and robbed a couple of people in front of Outlaws Bar and Grill on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before noon, the suspects approached two people sitting in a vehicle in front of the business. While pointing a gun at the victims, one suspect ordered both victims’ out of the vehicle.

One of the suspects punched a victim in the head. The suspects reached into the victim’s pockets taking cash and a check belonging to one victim.

The suspects then fled on foot on foot.

Through their investigation, officers identified Sebastian Yciano, 23, of Paso Robles, and Elmer Quiterio, 29, of Atascadero as suspects

in the robbery. Arrest and search warrants were sought for both individuals.

After surveilling the suspect’s residence on Castano Avenue, officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the residence on Friday morning with multiple people inside. However, the vehicle sped away with officers in pursuit.

During the car chase, someone threw a gun out one of the car windows, which officers recovered.

While driving southbound on Highway 101, Yciano got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers quickly arrested Yciano.

The pursuit continued into San Luis Obispo and ended when the car stopped near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Laurel Lane. The three remaining occupants fled on foot.

Officers apprehended and arrested Quiterio in San Luis Opispo. Two women were contacted and released. Officers also located a backpack containing another firearm.

Officers booked Yciano and Quiterio in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery, making criminal threats, fleeing a peace officer and multiple other charges.

