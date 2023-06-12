Central Coast residents raise funds for Kyle Doan search effort

June 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Five months after floodwaters swept away 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel, community members participated in a fundraiser for the missing child’s family, which continues to mount search efforts. [KSBY]

The fundraiser dubbed 805 Loves Kyle Doan Benefit took place on Saturday at Robert Hall Winery in Paso Robles. The event featured vendors, food trucks and a silent auction.

Event organizer Lori Rose said she wants to raise enough money for the family to get the equipment and necessary resources to get in the Salinas River and find the missing boy.

On the morning of Jan. 9, Lindsey Doan attempted to drive through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son, Kyle Doan, inside her SUV, a route she regularly took.

But that morning, the storm waters crossing the rural roadway lifted her SUV and carried it into the swollen stream. Water began to fill the vehicle, and Lindsy Doan yelled at her son to come up to the front of the SUV. Lindsy Doan tried to grab her son’s hand, but the current pulled him away.

Kyle Doan floated away backward. His mother could see his face, and he looked at her before being swept away.

Since Kyle Doan went missing, personnel from state and local agencies have conducted searches for the boy, but have failed to locate him.

In turn, Kyle Doan’s family has spearheaded efforts to search the Salinas River area in North County. Hundreds of people have helped them search for the missing boy.

“We are hosting searches as volunteers and have personal businesses and licensed professionals who are available to support our personal searches,” Lindsy Doan stated in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom in February.

The governor’s office has asked the public to search responsibly.

Loading...